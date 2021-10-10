Is Treat Williams Leaving ‘Chesapeake Shores’? Cliffhanger Episode Has Fans Fretting

Fans are concerned Treat Williams is leaving Chesapeake Shores, given the cliffhanger ending of the Hallmark drama’s Oct. 3 episode.

In that installment, Treat’s character, Mick O’Brien, takes his plane to the Chesapeake Bay islands to spread the ashes of an old friend. But when night falls and Mick still hasn’t returned, his wife, Megan O’Brien (Barbara Niven), gets worried and calls the airfield. And that’s when she discovers Mick hadn’t radioed in since that afternoon.