Is Treat Williams Leaving ‘Chesapeake Shores’? Cliffhanger Episode Has Fans Fretting

Is Treat Williams Leaving ‘Chesapeake Shores’? Cliffhanger Episode Has Fans FrettingBy Dan Clarendon
Oct. 10 2021, Published 12:31 p.m. ET
Fans are concerned Treat Williams is leaving Chesapeake Shores, given the cliffhanger ending of the Hallmark drama’s Oct. 3 episode.
In that installment, Treat’s character, Mick O’Brien, takes his plane to the Chesapeake Bay islands to spread the ashes of an old friend. But when night falls and Mick still hasn’t returned, his wife, Megan O’Brien (Barbara Niven), gets worried and calls the airfield. And that’s when she discovers Mick hadn’t radioed in since that afternoon.
Understandably, fans are freaked. “Please tell me they aren’t killing Mick off Chesapeake Shores,” one tweeted.
Another wrote, “No! The way this week’s Chesapeake Shores ended is not okay! Mick better be alright!”
We think we know how the crisis resolves, though. Potential spoilers ahead!
The suspense continues in tonight’s episode of ‘Chesapeake Shores.’
Hallmark Channel’s synopsis for the “unforgettable” episode airing tonight, Sunday, Oct. 10, teases the drama to come: “The O’Brien family learns that Mick made a distress call before his plane went missing and must come together while they wait for news on his whereabouts.”
In a preview for tonight’s episode, Mick’s son Kevin O’Brien (Brendan Penny) gets a sobering update. “That was my friend with the Coast Guard,” he tells his kin after getting off the phone. “They said that they got a distress call around sundown. He was having mechanical failure, and he was going to try to put down on one of the coastal islands. But then they lost contact.”
The news gets worse: Mick’s other son, Connor O’Brien (Andrew Francis), learns that a storm is moving in. But Nell O’Brien (Diane Ladd), Mick’s mother, is optimistic, saying, “They will find him.”
‘Chesapeake Shores’': It seems Mick survives the ordeal.
There’s no word yet on whether Treat is leaving Chesapeake Shores, but that’s no guarantee that he’s staying on the show. After all, Damian Lewis’ recent exit from Billions after five seasons took us by surprise.
But judging from Hallmark’s other preview for tonight’s episode, it doesn’t seem like the O’Brien family’s crisis lasts long.
In that other clip, Connor and his grandmother Nell exchange lighthearted banter as she subs in as his new receptionist… and screens calls from potential clients.
“You know, most people just need to vent to someone,” Nell tells Connor as she brushes off yet another phone call.
“I know,” Connor replies. “That’s what a lawyer does. Except, we charge them by the hour for ‘venting.’”
It certainly doesn’t seem like Nell and Connor are mourning Mick… or even worried about his whereabouts anymore!
For the record, Hallmark’s synopsis hypes up other storylines we’ll see tonight: Evan’s (Robert Buckley) attempt to bond with one of the O’Briens backfires, Bree (Emilie Ullerup) solicits Connor’s advice when Luke (Stephen Huszar) runs afoul of his parole officer, Kevin and Sarah (Jessica Sipos) try to time their pregnancy reveal, David (Carlo Marks) gets a warning from his father, and Megan mulls the future on the day of her art show.
Chesapeake Shores airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark.