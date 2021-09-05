The 'Chesapeake Shores' Set Is so Stunning, Fans Want to Go Visit Immediately

The Hallmark drama series Chesapeake Shores has kept fans on the edge of their seats since 2016. The show, which stars television favorites such as Meghan Ory (Once Upon A Time) and Jesse Metcalfe (John Tucker Must Die, Desperate Housewives), has been going strong for five seasons now, but fans still have some unanswered questions about the show.

Namely, fans want to know where Chesapeake Shores is filmed, if there is a real place called Chesapeake Shores, and who sings that incredibly catching theme song? Here are all your questions about Hallmark's Chesapeake Shores, answered.

So, where is 'Chesapeake Shores' filmed?

The show is set in Chesapeake Shores, Maryland, but filming for the show takes place much further away. Like many Hallmark Channel shows and movies, Chesapeake Shores is actually filmed in Vancouver. Specifically, Chesapeake Shores is shot on Vancouver Island, according to the Vancouver Tourism board's official website.

Thankfully, when the show isn't shooting on Vancouver Island, many of the real-life businesses that operate there and are also present in the show are available for fans to visit. For example, the Chesapeake Shores Town Square Cafe is known as Bailey's in the Village Cafe, but you can still pick up a pastry and a coffee no matter what the store is called.

Even the famous O'Brien Family Trust has a real-life equivalent in Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park, in Parksville, Vancouver Island. The tidal pools, sand dollars, seaweed, and sea glass spotted in the show aren't an exaggeration, and fans can check out the mile and a half of parkland for themselves.