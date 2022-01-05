Stella Kidd Will Spend Much of Season 10 Explaining Her Absence on 'Chicago Fire'

When fans last tuned into Chicago Fire, there was one character who made a very unexpected appearance before the show went off-air for a few months, surprising viewers and leaving them hanging until the program returned.

The holiday episode ended with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) waiting for her partner, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), in their home. She hadn't been home in months, and even Severide was surprised at her return. Does this mean that Stella is back on the show for good?