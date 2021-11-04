Will Stella Kidd Get Her Chance to Be Lieutenant on the Hit Drama 'Chicago Fire'?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers if you're not up to date on Chicago Fire Season 10.

NBC's Chicago Fire fans saw Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) exit the series after 10 seasons in the 200th episode that aired on Oct. 20. Matt tells his friends and colleagues that he's leaving the Windy City for Oregon to take care of his late best friend Andy Darden's (Corey Sorenson) sons. His departure left a vacancy on Truck 81, which is now without a leader.