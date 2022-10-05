'Chicago Fire' Season 11 Has Been Preparing Fans for the Death of a Major Character
If there's one thing that Chicago Fire is good for, it's serving up scorching-hot drama for its fans each week. The genius minds over at NBC have managed to keep millions of viewers on the hook for 11 seasons already, and it doesn't seem like that momentum is going away any time soon.
But every good show needs its shake-ups, right? What else would keep the masses clamoring for more? Well, odds are that Chicago Fire has something huge in store for fans during its Oct. 5, 2022, episode. So, who dies in Season 11? What do we know about where writers could take viewers? Let's unpack the details.
Who dies in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11?
So far, Season 11 of Chicago Fire has been seemingly building up to something big. Fans are expecting a death during the Oct. 5, 2022, episode of the show, and its promo clip offers an ominous warning of what's to come.
"Kidd recruits Carver, Capp, and Tony to help prepare her new lieutenant’s quarters; Severide and Detective Pryma reluctantly pair up to work a police investigation; Firehouse 51 comes together to fight a movie theater fire," says the official promo.
The scariest part of it all, however, is when it's revealed that "someone won’t make it out." Yikes.
Considering the fact that the episode isn't out yet, it's anyone's guess as to who the unlucky character could be. But we can make some educated guesses based on the teaser as well as teasers for future episodes.
To start, Brett, Violet, and Boden can be spotted outside of the building as it collapses, which almost assuredly means that they're going to live. To further corroborate that, Boden and Brett have also been seen in images teasing Episode 4. That same goes for Severide, Cruz, Capp, and Tony, who all also seem to have made it to Episode 4.
So that means Herrmann, Mouch, Kidd, Gallo, Ritter, and Carver are our options. With Carver being such a new character and Kidd being such an integral part of the current storyline, it seems like the show is poised to take down either Hermann, Mouch, Gallo, or Ritter.
Only time will tell what decision showrunners have ultimately made, but check out Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.