Will Brett and Casey Finally Find Love on This Season of 'Chicago Fire'?

This January, the characters of Chicago Fire returned from their winter hiatus and brought all of the heat. Before the show’s break, we saw Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) share a passionate kiss, but there is a conflict in the way of the potential couple’s budding romance –– Brett’s estranged friendship with Casey’s ex-wife, Gabby. As the drama of Season 9 unfolds, viewers are eager to find out: Will Casey and Brett take their relationship to the next level?

Do Brett and Casey get together on ‘Chicago Fire’?

In the winter return of Chicago Fire, Brett and Casey finally address their moment of intimacy and ultimately decide that their relationship cannot move forward. According to showrunners, while a romance between Brett and Casey may seem unlikely at this point in the season, it’s totally possible.

Executive producer Derek Haas explained, “There will definitely be some other obstacles coming up, new characters coming into their lives this season. I can't say it's going to be an easy road here for Brett and Casey. But maybe they'll find themselves in a new place soon. We'll see.”

Article continues below advertisement

Although it’s clear that Brett and Casey have an obvious attraction to one another, showrunners ask that viewers remain “realistic” when tuning into this season. Derek shared, “I just thought, and I think our whole writing staff thought, we're a show that plays on its history. And we have a nine-year history now. We don't pretend that things that happened nine years ago, didn't happen. I also think we're realistic. We try to treat relationships as real as we can.”

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, “Just last season, Casey's ex-wife [Gabby] came back into town and he went with her to a charity event and what happened, happened. Brett knows that. It would have been false for us to pretend that Casey and Gabby didn't have a six-year relationship that you saw on the show and that that really didn't get rekindled last year. These are issues that are human issues. These two have to discuss it before they can go forward.”

Brett and Casey have a long way to go before pursuing their romantic journey, but they aren’t the only characters who will be on an emotional rollercoaster this season. He concluded, “You're going to have a lot of chaos inside the firehouse because we have so many characters now in so many relationships, but you'll also see the coming together of the different generations."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Adrian Burrows / NBC

In an interview with TV Line, Jesse Spencer, who plays Casey, revealed that Brett isn’t the only woman who has his attention this season. After an intense car accident, a potential love interest enters Casey’s life “awkwardly” and unexpectedly, while Brett pursues a new entanglement of her own.