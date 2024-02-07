Home > Television > Chicago Fire Severide Is Hitting the Road Again After Just Returning to 'Chicago Fire' By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 7 2024, Published 12:21 p.m. ET Source: NBC

It's never a dull moment at Firehouse 51 on Chicago Fire. This branch of the Chicago procedural drama franchise follows the firefighters of the Chicago Fire Department as they deal with the drama of their personal lives all while putting themselves on the line in putting out dangerous fires in the city. The show tends to focus on all aspects of the fictional firehouse, including rescue squads and ambulance response teams. But as with any team like this, members seem to come and go.

Article continues below advertisement

That even includes prominent figures like Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). Despite being the lieutenant of Firehouse 51, he has been pulled away from his position on numerous occasions. His personal career goals have taken him out of Chicago and even put his relationships in jeopardy, including his marriage. He returns in Season 12 for a brief moment, but is he already gearing up to leave again? Here's what we know about Severide's status at Firehouse 51.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

Severide just returned to 'Chicago Fire,' but he might be leaving again.

Severide's presence was rather spotty throughout Season 11. The longtime lieutenant was taken out of Chicago to complete an arson investigation program. In the process, he left his many colleagues in the dust, including his wife and firefighter Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). After completing the program, he remained absent for much of Season 11. He didn't even make an appearance in the season finale.

He finally returned at the beginning of Season 12, which premiered on Jan. 17, 2024. When he does come back, Severide's colleagues are all but distant toward him. And understandably, his marriage to Stella is on the rocks. She even thinks that his obsession with arson investigation is making him lose touch with the ones he loves. While Severide tries to get back on Firehouse 51's good side, he might be leaving again.

Article continues below advertisement

In Season 12, Episode 3, "Trapped," Severide is asked to take on an arson investigation in Arizona. Caught between answering his calling as an arson investigator and staying true to his established relationships, Stella tentatively gives Severide her blessing to take the case on. In turn, he ensures that he'll come back to her once the case is settled. However, only time will tell if he'll remain true to his word. Regardless, Severide remains on thin ice with his Chicago-based colleagues for Season 12.

Who else was ready to throw hands with Van Meter when he said to Kelly, "Whatever the reason, it's not good enough."? Like excuse me sir. Don't disrespect Stella Kidd Severide like that! #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/DnsJes4B60 — 𝓙𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓲𝓬𝓪 🐞 (@JessicaLyn32) February 1, 2024