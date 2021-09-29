Dora Madison Burge Played Chili in Seasons 3 and 4 of 'Chicago Fire' — What Happened?

As Matt Olmstead, the showrunner of Chicago Fire, told The Hollywood Reporter , Chili's character got killed off because the creators wanted to zhuzh up the mid-season episodes. The unexpected plot twist generated exactly the kind of buzz they were hoping for.

"[There are] no plans for Chili to come back right now," Matt said. "You can't just save up the big moments and departures and entrances for characters at Episode 1 and Episode 22. It almost conditions the audience to be like, 'OK, we'll tune in for the first episode and tune in for the finale because not much is going to happen in between because the writers are too timid to make any kind of moves.'

"So you can threaten people leaving, and you can kind of rattle your saber here and there," he added. "Unless you follow through on it, no one is going to believe you."

As Matt told the outlet, letting go of Dora was not easy.

"It’s hard," he said. "We liked the actress a lot, and she did a great job."