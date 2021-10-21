Is This Gone-Too-Soon Cast Member Returning to 'Chicago Fire' in Season 10?

Although showrunners have not confirmed that Steven R. McQueen is returning to Chicago Fire, cinematographer Anthony Lullo posted a photo on Instagram that piqued viewers’ optimism. In the photo, which is captioned, “The point of no return,” Steven is pictured with the prosthetic makeup he wore on the day that ended his character’s firefighting career.

While unconfirmed, rumors that Jimmy could come back to Chicago Fire aren’t totally unfounded. In 2016, executive producer Michael Brandt shared his thoughts on Jimmy’s exit and hinted that we haven’t seen the last of him.

“Character-wise, you can never burn bridges on a show too badly to not salvage them,” Michael told TVLine. “But that said, there are no plans right now to bring Jimmy back to the show.”