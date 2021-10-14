Gabby Dawson Has Been on an Extended Vacation Since Her Season 5 Exit From 'Chicago Fire'

Monica made her debut on Chicago Fire in the series premiere. Before she and Casey became a thing, she had a romantic relationship with Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and later with Peter Mills (Charlie Barnett). Her relationship with the fire paramedic ended when her feelings for Casey became clear.

It wasn’t long before their romantic relationship blossomed, leading to their engagement. In the Season 3 finale, the two learned that they were expecting but tragically lost the pregnancy in Season 4. The following season, Dawsey got married and welcomed a foster child. They were devastated, once again, after their son was reconnected with his biological father.

Although Dawson made a plea to Casey to give it one more shot, the two divorced and she moved back to Puerto Rico, where she’s been since she left the show in Season 5.

Since then, Monica has returned to Chicago Fire to reprise her role as Dawson on more than one occasion, making her most recent appearance in Season 8. Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas previously told Entertainment Tonight, “I had to text Monica and beg her to come back again. We were thrilled that she did it.”