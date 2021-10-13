'Chicago Fire' Fans Want More of Donna Boden — Where Has She Been?

When it comes to primetime dramas like Chicago Fire, the chase can be the best part of a romance. And after a couple finally link up for good, things sort of settle down.

That's what happened with Boden and Donna. In Season 2, their romantic storyline was central to many episodes. After they got married, however, things cooled off. And now, fans want to know why Melissa Ponzio, who plays Donna, isn't on Chicago Fire.