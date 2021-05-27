Here's Why Fans Think This Season Might Be Joe Miñoso's Last on 'Chicago Fire'

The latest episodes of Chicago Fire suggest that there are big changes coming for Firehouse 51. Along with Stella Kidd , who got both an engagement ring and a promotion in Season 9, fans predict that Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) , and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) may be making their exits from the show soon.

But after Joe Cruz, who previously learned that he was expecting a child with his newlywed wife, Chloe Cruz , found himself involved with a shady potential business partner in Episode 15, viewers wonder if actor Joe Miñoso will survive the season finale. So, is Joe leaving Chicago Fire ?

Showrunners previously teased Joe’s death in an early episode of Season 9 when he and Lieutenant Herrmann (David Eigenberg) found themselves trapped in a freight elevator during a rescue mission. Despite their close call with death, the two made it out of the 10-story storage unit alive. But fans have concerns that Joe may not be so lucky in the season finale.

He added, "I definitely enjoy building up to what feels like a giant ending to each season that makes audiences — because you know they have nothing until October — so you've got to have them thinking about it all summer long and yes, I do take pleasure in that."

But in a previous interview, series showrunner Derek Haas shared that no one is safe in the Season 9 finale, “No Survivors.” Derek told Entertainment Tonight , “We're going to have one of these gigantic last 10 minutes that drive our audience crazy."

Although the status of Joe Miñoso's contract with Chicago Fire remains unknown, there is no indication that Joe Cruz will be leaving the cast anytime soon. Although his previous contract ended in Season 7, reports claim that he negotiated a new deal shortly after that will likely keep him on the series for a little while longer. The exact length of the deal has not been revealed.

Does Cruz die in the season finale of ‘Chicago Fire’?

In the May 19 episode of Chicago Fire, Joe gained an enemy after he turned down an investment in his business from a shady individual named Mark (Ben Davis), who proceeded to threaten the firefighter. And Joe didn’t take his threats likely. By the end of the episode, Joe and his crew confronted Mark and seemingly scared him away. While it seems that we’ve seen the last of Mark the creepy millionaire, fans have other theories about what will happen to Joe in the Season 9 finale.

One user wrote on Reddit, “I think the way I see it is that Boden gets promoted but in the finale, I think something goes wrong with Squad 3's water rescue, and [it] looks as if there's a possibility of the entire Squad being wiped out and we will find out in the next season that the rescue went horribly wrong and it ends up with all four Squad members in a near-death thing with Kelly and Cruz possibly seriously injured.”

Source: NBC