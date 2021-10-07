Even Longtime Fans Probably Won't Recognize Griffin on 'Chicago Fire'

Even avid watchers of Chicago Fire may not remember who Griffin is, given that he hasn't been seen in many seasons. Griffin is the son of Andy Darden (Corey Sorenson), one of the former head honchos at Firehouse 51.

The last viewers saw of Griffin, he was still a young boy. His mother briefly served a stint in jail, and once she was released, the family moved away from Chicago, ultimately removing the Dardens from the franchise for the time being.