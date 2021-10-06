Field Chief Hawkins May Be Here to Shake Things up on 'Chicago Fire'

Fans of Chicago Fire might have to say goodbye to some of their favorite characters sometimes, but they also get new ones in the process, like Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins, who's introduced in Season 10, Episode 2.

Viewers meet Hawkins when he arrives at the station to question Brett for breaking protocol while on the job. And now, as we get to know the new chief, many have questions about who plays Hawkins on Chicago Fire.