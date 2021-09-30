Herrmann Got Himself Into Some Trouble on 'Chicago Fire' — Is He About to Get the Boot?

In a particularly heartbreaking scene, Christopher Herrmann ( David Eigenberg ) and others find a severely injured child. To save the kid, they have to disregard the rules and call Brett for help. Will Herrmann get into trouble? Is he leaving Chicago Fire?

Griffin Darden's shock return, Sylvie Brett's (Kara Killmer) new project, and Matthew Casey's (Jesse Spencer) attempt to grapple with his newfound internet fame are some topics Season 10, Episode 2 of Chicago Fire touches on.

Is Herrmann leaving 'Chicago Fire?' Fans are worried.

One of the most popular characters on Chicago Fire, Herrmann has been described as a "saint" and a "great man" by some fans. He has been a key member of the team working at Firehouse 51, astounding viewers time and time again with his kind, altruistic approach. In Season 10, Episode 2, he took responsibility for a glitch that was partly Brett's fault — which simultaneously gave fans goosebumps and a great deal of anxiety regarding his future on the show.

As Herrmann said in a meeting, it was he and he only who caused the trouble. To cover up for Brett, he even pretended to be a person with no interest in following the protocol. "I should have canceled that request for that other [ambulance], but I happened to be a little distracted," Herrmann fibbed. "I told her that I already cleared it with dispatch."

Asked about why he chose this particular avenue, Herrmann went even further, describing Brett as a "stickler for the rules." "I wanted to get her to my scene as quick as possible," Herrmann added. "You want somebody's head, you take mine."

Herrmann's fabulous impersonation of a villain astonished many fans. Some worry he will face disciplinary action for a deed he didn't commit, however. "Herrmann taking the hit for Sylvie is everything. Herrmann is one of my fav characters!" tweeted @DCIBabes. "Herrmann going to bat for Sylvie. Yeah, he's everyone's dad," tweeted @tripdaisyy. What the future holds for Herrmann is unknown.