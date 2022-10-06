Fans of [SPOILER] Are Threatening to Boycott 'Chicago Fire' Following Unexpected Death

The unlucky character was Paramedic Chief Evan Hawkins (portrayed by Jimmy Nicholas), who joined the series last season as the supervisor of Sylvie Brett and Violet Mikami. However, he quickly pivoted to being Violet's boyfriend, with their romance taking up a large part of Season 10 when it nearly cost Violet her job.

Now an act of heroism has cost Hawkins his life. Keep reading to find out what exactly happened to him during "Completely Shattered" and look at what his death means for Violet.