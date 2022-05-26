What Is Jesse Spencer Doing Now? (Other Than Not Permanently Returning to 'Chicago Fire')

Jesse is returning to his native Australia for a role in Disney Plus's Last Days of the Space Age. The eight-part series is described as a dramedy "set in 1979 Western Australia when a power strike threatens to plunge the region into darkness, while the region hosts the Miss Universe pageant and the U.S. space station, Skylab, crashes to earth."

This is a very layered show! There are a lot of over-arching themes one could pluck from struggles about literal and figurative power to something from the universe interrupting the Universe (pageant).