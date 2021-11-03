Brett Dalton Joins 'Chicago Fire' but Will He Be a Permanent Fixture?

We've seen a lot of changes in Season 10 of Chicago Fire . The biggest one being the exit of Jesse Spencer, who played Matt Casey since 2012. Fortunately, the writers of the show keep giving fans reasons to return. One of those reasons is bringing in new characters, played by talented actors. Brett Dalton will be joining Station 51 this season, and we're excited to find out who he is, and what his character is about. So, who is Brett Dalton on Chicago Fire and in life?

Sadly, in November 2019, Brett filed for divorce with the separation date listed as August 2019. He was also seeking joint custody of their daughter. By all accounts — Instagram, that is — it would appear that Brett is still single and primarily focusing on his work and daughter. Speaking of work, we do have an update.

Brett and Melissa Trn met a the Yale School of Drama when they were both students there. The two later married in December 2015, and as these things sometimes go, they now share a 9-year-old daughter named Sylvia.

Let us not forget that Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Mae Rayo) has recently passed the lieutenant's exam. Unfortunately, Stella has been MIA for a few episodes of the show because she's been setting up a Girls on Fire chapter in Boston. Showrunner Derek Haas told TV Line the job of lieutenant will be "a hot topic of conversation through this next batch of episodes — whether they’re going to hold a spot for her while she’s off doing her good work for Girls on Fire."

Brett will be joining Season 10 of Chicago Fire as interim Lieutenant Jason Pelham, but we're really hoping he's upgraded to permanent Lieutenant Jason Pelham. The departure of Jesse Spencer, their intrepid captain, has left a fire truck–sized hole in the show, which could easily be filled by Brett's character. Of course, he's not the only replacement option.

What else have we seen Brett Dalton in?

He recently spent the first three seasons, and one cameo in Season 4, as both Grant Ward and Hive on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fans of the show were hoping he might return for its seventh and final season; after all, his character had a habit of dying and coming back to life.

Brett told Comic Book Movie in 2020 that he was equally as hopeful about his S.H.I.E.L.D. return. He laughingly said, "I was watching too, thinking, 'I dunno, maybe they filmed something in secret and will pull up some old footage of me from when I was there!' No, sadly, I was never asked and I'm trying not to be sad about it, though I am a little bit."

Beyond Chicago Fire and S.H.I.E.L.D., Brett has mostly stuck to voiceover work, playing Brick in Disney's Milo Murphy Law as well as taking part in a couple of Robot Chicken (Seth Green's company) shows. Since the holidays are quickly approaching, we would be foolish not to mention his time in a couple of Hallmark Channel movies.

