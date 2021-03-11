Here Are All of the 'Chicago Fire' Shooting Locations That You Can Visit in Real Life

After a few weddings and a funeral, the cast pretty much feels like family, and some fans want to know exactly where our extended cousins live. So, where is Chicago Fire filmed?

As we watch the men and women of Chicago Fire run in and out of buildings to save vulnerable people and pets, we can’t help but feel personally attached.

Where is ‘Chicago Fire’ filmed?

Every series in NBC’s One Chicago Universe is filmed in Chicago at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, where shows like Shameless, Empire, and The Chi are also shot. Firehouse 51, on the other hand, is an actual firehouse in Chicago that you can visit seasonally. While most indoor scenes are shot on set, fans have been able to catch a glimpse of Chicago Fire cast members filming outside.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

Since the full-time firehouse transitioned into a part-time set, it has racked up a number of positive reviews, even earning five stars on Google. One fan wrote, “The firemen of Firehouse 51 were amazing today. I only went there to get a few pictures from the outside, not hoping for more. They saw us there and invited us inside.”

“They were welcoming and showed us the truck, the garage, the common room. Amazing for me being a huge fan of the Chicago Fire show! Thank you again to the amazing fireman who spent most of our time there with us, showed us the props, etc. Really appreciate it,” the user concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC

Guests, who are asked to watch filming from a distance, agree that the experience is well worth the trip. One tourist commented on TripAdvisor, “We were able to watch some filming being done with the show Chicago Fire.” The commenter added, “We are huge fans and we were so excited to see some of the actors. They do block off the streets while filming, but the guy directing was so nice. He told us where we could stand and watch.”

Article continues below advertisement

In Chicago Fire, we also see cast members visit the Chicago Fire Academy, which is really an empty building on West De Koven Street that serves as a national landmark. In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire started at this very location — a historical fact that we’re sure showrunners were totally aware of. The ground floor of this landmark is also open to visitors.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

Last on our Chicago Fire tour is Molly’s Pub, which in actuality, is Lottie’s Pub. Showrunners shot a number of Season 1 episodes in the bar, which is nestled in Bucktown, but recreated the vibe with a replica in later seasons. While you may not see the cast of Chicago Fire hanging out here in real life, you can visit and pick up some exclusive Chicago Fire merch.