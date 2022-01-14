Who Plays Violet Mikami on NBC's Long-Running Firefighter Drama 'Chicago Fire'?

The actress doesn't have many credits to her name just yet, as she's clearly up-and-coming. She did, however make an appearance as Violet in the Season 6 Chicago Med episode titled "Some Things Are Worth the Risk."

Aside from the Chicago One universe, Hanako Greensmith has worked on shows like CBS's Bull and FBI. Deadline detailed that she was first introduced to New York's theater scene in an off-Broadway production of Lolita, My Love.

Apart from acting, the Pace University alumna and daughter of two classical musicians is a cellist herself, as well as a writer. According to her website, Hanako finished and showcased her very first musical, Halona and Ophelia, in February 2018.