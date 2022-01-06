Stella Kidd May Be Back on 'Chicago Fire' — but Her Relationship with Severide May Be Over

In a trailer for the winter return of Chicago Fire, we see a tense conversation between Severide and Stella — and it's clear they've both been reconsidering their relationship while she was gone.

"You just stopped calling me back. You just left," Severide says.

"I panicked because I don't need to lock my future down just yet," Stella replies.

This, of course, raises some questions of concern for the firefighter, who fires back with a tough question. "Were you with someone else?" he asks, point blank.