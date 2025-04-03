What Happened to Chief Dom Pascal’s Wife on the NBC Series ‘Chicago Fire'? Chief Dom Pascal, who joined ‘Chicago Fire’ in Season 13, is known for his tough exterior. However, when it comes to his wife he lets his guard down. By Danielle Jennings Published April 3 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: NBC

As one of television’s biggest hits, Chicago Fire has seen many characters on the show come and go, but it never gets any easier. Chief Dom Pascal, who joined the series in Season 13, is known for his tough exterior on the series. However, when it comes to his wife, he lets his guard down.

Dom Pascal (portrayed by Dermot Mulroney) and Monica Pascal, played by actor KaDee Strickland, have a complicated marriage, to say the least, but there is still plenty of love between them. What happened to Dom's wife, Monica, in the series? Let's get into it.

Source: NBC

What happened to Chief Dom Pascal’s wife on ‘Chicago Fire'?

In the March 2025 episode titled “Too Close,” Dom is asking for advice on the search for the perfect anniversary gift for Monica before heading home to celebrate.

However, the Chicago Fire crew get a call regarding a car accident and discover that Monica is the victim. Once she’s transported to the hospital, Dom arrives and is at her bedside as she tragically dies from internal bleeding. Desperate to find the person responsible, Dom leads an investigation into Monica’s death. Unfortunately no charges were filed against the driver involved.

Source: NBC

The characters on ‘Chicago Fire’ and other shows in the franchise often deal with tragedy.

Chicago Fire centers around a group of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue personnel at Firehouse 51 of the Chicago Fire Department, so they're no strangers to dramatic accidents and heart-pounding situations.

Chicago Fire is the first a franchise that also includes spinoffs Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice. The series premiered in October 2012 and quickly became a hit with fans. The 13th season of the long-running series officially premiered on Sept. 25, 2024.

Source: NBC

Here's what Dermot Mulroney has said about playing Chief Dom.

In a March 2025 interview with MovieWeb, Dermot spoke about joining the popular show and what Chief Dom is all about. “They’ve had great fun showing me as kind of a hardass I guess, for lack of a better term, but he keeps kind of coming through for people a little bit, maybe behind the scenes somewhat,” he said of the character.

“So, the viewers this season get the feeling that he’s a pretty good guy behind all that. But then, s--t goes down for him, and then who’s there for him ... you’ll see,” Dermot continued.

“It’s amazing how the tables turn and then, before you know it, they have to intervene on his behalf for a number of reasons, but emotionally too, so it’s amazing in these upcoming episodes to see how that plays out where they've really got his back as he’s kind of failing at the grieving process,” he said of how Dom moves forward following Monica’s death.