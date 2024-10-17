Home > Television > Chicago Fire Is Violet Mikami Leaving 'Chicago Fire'? Recent Actions Put Her Job in Jeopardy Violet's EMS license was suspended after a "serious breach of duty." By Elissa Noblitt Updated Oct. 17 2024, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: nbc

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 13, Episode 4 of Chicago Fire. Chicago Fire fan-favorite paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) has been a mainstay on the drama series for years, and any shakeup on the Firehouse 51 team is sure to put fans on the edges of their seats. And in a recent episode, that's exactly what folks feared would happen.

On Oct. 16, Violet found herself in a difficult situation when she arrived on the scene for a medical emergency. Ultimately, her actions resulted in the suspension of her EMS license, leading viewers to worry that she might be leaving the show for good. Here's what we know.

Is Violet Mikami leaving 'Chicago Fire'?

During the Oct. 16 episode of Chicago Fire, Violet was faced with a dilemma — and her reaction to the situation led to her removal from Ambulance 61. When responding to a call for help, Violet and fellow paramedic Lyla Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) arrived on the scene just moments after a woman's death — however, they quickly learned from the woman's sister that the victim was eight months pregnant.

The sister begged the paramedics to save the baby's life, and examining the body and determining that the baby was, indeed, still alive, Violet realized that there wouldn't be enough time to deliver the mother and baby to the hospital. So, in a snap decision, the paramedic determined that she would need to step outside the bounds of her role and attempt to perform an emergency C-section, having assisted with a few during her training.

If you don't love Violet Mikami, then are you even a #ChicagoFire fan? https://t.co/seFoe69UgG — Lizzie 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@lizziethat) October 17, 2024

Thankfully, the procedure was successful and the baby was saved — however, her life-saving decision all but cost Violet her job. At the hospital, Violet was visited by a representative from the Illinois Medical Board to speak about her "serious breach of duty." "Pending a review of the medical board of the state of Illinois, your EMS license is suspended until further notice," Violet was told.

She was also pulled from Ambulance 61 and sent home immediately, leading both the paramedic and the show's viewers to believe that her time at Firehouse 51 would be coming to a close.

Following days of stress and attempts to plead her case, Violet was feeling hopeless about the possibility of keeping her job, until Chief Pascal stepped in to help — even though it require him to put aside some bad blood from his past.

In order to save Violet's job and reinstate her license, Chief Pascal reached out to a former colleague, a Chicago alderman with whom he had a complicated relationship. After setting aside their differences, Pascal was able to convince his former colleague to argue in Violet's favor during her hearing.