‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend

Shaq and Annie’s privacy seems to be working for the couple. The Big Shamrock could be less willing to discuss his relationship because of the mistakes he admittedly made in previous ones.

Before Annie, Shaq had a very public marriage to Basketball Wives EP and star Shaunie O’Neal. Shaunie and Shaq got married in 2002 and raised four children together — Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah, and Me’Arah. According to People, Shaq also helped raise Shaunie’s son, Myles, from a previous relationship.