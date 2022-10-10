‘The Cleaning Lady’ Star Adan Canto Met His Wife on a Film Set — Who Is She?

Eventually, Thony worked with Arman longer than expected due to her having to pay for her son’s medical care. Additionally, she and Arman’s relationship shifted as they became more loyal to each other over time, even though Arman is married.

In Season 1, Episode 6, “Mother’s Mission,” they officially became more than co-workers after Arman kissed Thony. However, Season 2 will prompt new challenges for the couple as someone from Thony’s past makes an appearance later in the season.