Will Fox's 'The Cleaning Lady' Be Renewed for a Season 3? Fans Are Hopeful

It’s pretty easy to see why social media has fallen in love with Fox’s The Cleaning Lady. The TV series stars Elodie Yung as Thony de la Rosa — a doctor from the Philippines who, in order to get her son medical treatment, stays on an expired visa in the U.S., where she works as a cleaning lady and gets entangled in a web of crime in Las Vegas.

Given that the show is reaching its Season 2 finale, fans are hoping to see the storyline continue. Here’s everything that we know.