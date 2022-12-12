Will Fox's 'The Cleaning Lady' Be Renewed for a Season 3? Fans Are Hopeful
It’s pretty easy to see why social media has fallen in love with Fox’s The Cleaning Lady. The TV series stars Elodie Yung as Thony de la Rosa — a doctor from the Philippines who, in order to get her son medical treatment, stays on an expired visa in the U.S., where she works as a cleaning lady and gets entangled in a web of crime in Las Vegas.
Given that the show is reaching its Season 2 finale, fans are hoping to see the storyline continue. Here’s everything that we know.
'The Cleaning Lady' has not been renewed for Season 3 yet.
We hate to be the bearer of bad news. Unfortunately, fans of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady will have to wait for news regarding the show's renewal. As of this writing, Fox has not shared any news about Season 3.
Keep in mind, that doesn’t mean that we’re out of luck. For starters, production may simply be waiting for the Season 2 finale to air before announcing Season 3.
On the flip side, the team may play on the art of public anticipation and wait before making the grand announcement.
That said, given how the show has received rave reviews from critics and fans on social media, it would be surprising to see The Cleaning Lady face cancellation.
Not to mention, Season 1 ended in March 2022 and was followed by the premiere of Season 2 in September. So, since there was a six-month gap, it’s safe to assume that Season 3 will likely hit the small screen in the summer of 2023 — if greenlit by the network.
When does the Season 2 finale of 'The Cleaning Lady' air?
The Season 2 finale of The Cleaning Lady is set to hit the small screen on Dec. 12, 2022. Per CraveYouTV, showrunners have prepared a two-hour finale of back-to-back episodes to close out this chapter of Thony’s story.
Folks who have been staying abreast of the latest developments in Thony’s life are aware that she may be in danger.
After saving Robert’s (Naveen Andrews) life when Nadia (Eva De Dominic) poisoned him, she has now aroused suspicion. And since Robert is the key to obtaining Luca’s (Valentino LaSalle) life-saving medicine, it appears that the chances of her getting those meds are slim to none.
And since Thony is known to make questionable decisions when her back is against the wall, it may only lead to her demise. After all, roping Garrett (Oliver Hudson) into a plot to prevent Arman (Adan Canto) from killing Robert will only mean trouble for all parties involved.
Hopefully, the season finale shows Luca getting his meds, Robert finally getting his share of karma, and Nadia and Arman getting back control of their finances.
Catch the back-to-back episodes of the Season 2 finale of The Cleaning Lady on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.