Papa Should Preach — Because Keion Henderson Makes Decent Money

Not only that, but its mission is to “equip people throughout the world by helping them realize their full potential in spite of the fatigue that life presents.” We can all get behind that ideal — life’s challenges can be complicated, but with a community to help overcome those, we can make the world a better place together. This is what Pastor Keion preaches.

Shaunie and Keion’s Destination “I Do” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on VH1. The first episode of the three-part special aired on Nov. 28.