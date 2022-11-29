Shaunie O’Neal’s New Husband Keion Henderson Was Married Before — Who’s His Ex-Wife?

In 2019, years after she and Shaq split, Shaunie added love to her life. Once she met Pastor Keion Henderson, the two had an instant chemistry from their first date in a hotel lobby and have been inseparable ever since.

Shaunie and Keion are so in love that she gave up the O’Neal last name when she married Keion in May 2022. And naturally, some fans are curious to learn more about the man who won Shaunie's heart — including who Keion Henderson’s ex-wife is. We’ve got the scoop below!