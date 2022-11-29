Who Are Shaunie O'Neal's Kids? A Look at Her Beautiful Blended Family

It has been a minute since we heard about Shaquille O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. The former husband and wife met in 1996, tied the knot in 2002, and finalized their divorce in 2010.

Since then, Shaq has cuddled up with a new girlfriend while Shaunie remarried. In May 2022, she got married to celebrity pastor Keion Henderson, who is the founder of the Lighthouse Church. Their wedding ceremony is shown during the VH1 three-part special Shaunie and Keion's Destination "I Do."