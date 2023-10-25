Home > FYI 37 Conversation Starters to Use on Dating Apps That Will Lead to Actual Conversations Get to know your dating app matches better by using one of these fun, engaging and thought-provoking lines to start the conversation. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 25 2023, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

So, you’re dating on the apps? Good luck out there. Trying to meet someone on apps like Tinder, Hinge, or Bumble is never fun because you only have a small amount of space to make yourself look good. It's like you have to market yourself through your photos and pen a thoughtful bio that catches others' eye which is definitely easier said than done.

But perfecting your profile is only half the battle. Once you’ve gotten a match(es), the hard part comes: Striking up and maintaining a conversation with this person. This person who probably has hundreds of more entertaining things to do on their phone (like watch TikToks of cute dogs) than message you (a stranger). What do you say? What do you write? Well, you'll want to say something thought-provoking. Sending them an emoji or telling them they're hot is a surefire way to get left on read.

Explore their profile and try to ask them about something they mentioned in their bio or one of the places they are in their pictures. People love to talk about themselves. Ask them something that they can respond to with more than one word. You want them to respond with lots of words. And then you should do the same. And then hopefully one of you will use even more words to ask the other out on a date. Below, we've listed 37 conversation starters to help you get started.

Never run out of things to say on dating apps by sending one of these one-liner conversation starters:

“What bar is that in your first pic? It looks so fun.” "What's your ideal first date?" "What's one thing on your bucket list?" "If you could travel anywhere in the world right now, where would you go?" "What's your favorite meme?" Two truths and a lie? Go!" "What's the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to you?"

"So, do you have any good pickup lines? I forgot mine." "If you could live in any sitcom, which one would it be, and who would you be?" "Who is your celebrity crush?" "Should pineapple be on pizza? Let's settle this once and for all." "If you wrote a memoir about your life, what would it be called?" "I’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty."

"What was your worst first date experience?" "What was the last concert you went to?" "What was the last show you binge watched?" "What's your favorite drink to order at a bar?" "Big chef, I see! What’s your favorite dish to cook?" "Oh, you love comedy? Prove it. Name every joke." "Your dog is so cute! What breed is he or she?"

"What's your favorite childhood toy or game?" "What was your New Year's resolution and how far into the year did you break it?" "Hello. This is Doordash. I have your order." "So, how many times have you deleted [insert dating app name] out of pure rage, but then redownloaded it after seeing a cute couple on Instagram?" "What's the last song you listened to? No cheating."

"Favorite episode of [insert TV show]. Go." "What is your favorite thing to eat?" "What's your favorite social media app?" "Who is your favorite comedian right now?" "Are you a dog person, a cat person, or both?" "Team iPhone or Team Android? Why?" "What's your biggest red flag?" "What's your biggest green flag?"