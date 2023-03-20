Home > FYI Source: Bumble Bumble Boost and Premium Offer Certain Advantages Over a Free Account By Chris Barilla Mar. 20 2023, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

It's safe to say that the world of modern dating is largely ruled by dating apps. The concept of swiping left and right to dictate whether we like someone or not is novel, but in the span of just a few years has become the default means by which we gauge a person's attractiveness online. With that being said, online dating may not come so easy to everyone, leaving some questioning if they should pay the extra fee for a dating app's premium services.

That's precisely what we're discussing here in the form of Bumble Boost and Bumble Premium, Bumble's offerings for a paid edge above the rest on their app. So, are Bumble Boost or Bumble Premium worth it? What do they actually get you? Let's unpack those details and more.

Is Bumble Boost worth it? What does it get you?

Bumble Boost is a paid tier option offered by Bumble. If you elect to pay for Bumble Boost, you will be able to "Backtrack" (rewind to your last swipe), extend time on your current matches, and use unlimited swipes per day. On top of that, Bumble Boost subscribers get one Spotlight per week, which puts your profile above others in the algorithm, as well as five SuperSwipes per week, which puts your profile at the top of the deck when you SuperSwipe on someone.

All-in-all, Bumble Boost is worth it for people who are looking to (literally) boost their presence on the app for a certain amount of time. If you're looking to make quick plans, you might benefit from the added exposure it affords.

Is Bumble Premium worth it? What does it get you?

Another step above Bumble Boost is Bumble Premium. This tier gives subscribers access to unlimited advanced filters to customize their matches, the ability to see your Beeline so you can see your admirers, travel mode, backtracking, the ability to extend time on your current matches, the ability to rematch with users when your match has expired, and unlimited daily swipes. On top of that, you get one Spotlight per week, five SuperSwipes per week, and Incognito Mode.