TikToker Says She Walked Out on a Date After He Didn't Want to Pay Extra for Cheese on His Burger By Kelly Corbett Mar. 14 2023, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

Dating in New York City is no easy task. Unlike romantic comedies led us to believe, you'll likely never meet the love of your life on the subway, in a coffee shop, or while walking your goldendoodle in Central Park. Everyone in NYC is super busy, unfriendly, and gets bored easily.

Luckily, dating apps like Hinge make it easier to meet others. But even if a match checks all the boxes, they could still get ghosted for reasons as trivial as living far away in a different borough. Or, as one woman shared on TikTok, refusing to pay extra for cheese on a burger.

On TikTok, a woman said she left a date after the man didn't pay extra to get cheese on his burger.

A TikTok creator named Dafna (@dafna_diamant) recently took to the platform to share details from a Hinge date she had just fled from. Yes, fled from, as in she left early because of how turned off she was by him.

She starts to tell the story: They meet at a restaurant. When it's time to order, she opts for branzino and he orders a burger. The waitress then asks him if he would like cheese on it. After learning it would be $3 extra, he declines and later remarks to Dafna, "Oh my gosh, you have to pay extra for everything these days."

Dafna responds back, "Yeah, it's New York City." Then the food comes out. She eats until she is full and excuses herself to go to the bathroom, with her purse in hand. "I just paid the bill and walked out of the restaurant and I texted him 'the check is taken care of, you should have gotten the cheese.' And I blocked him," she said as she ended the TikTok.

In the comment section, the crowd went wild. But not in the way Dafna would have liked. Some folks were shocked by her behavior. Others agreed with the guy, claiming that $3 was a pretty hefty fee for cheese. A few even commended him for being responsible with his money.

A day after she shared that video, Dafna followed up with another video discussing these "unhinged" comments she received on the video.

It seemed that the vitriol in her comment section had escalated from disagreeing with how she behaved on the date to "commenting that I'm ugly, that I'm a 4, that I'm a 2, [and] that I don't deserve love," she said. Dafna continued to note that she was "having a laugh" about the date and so was the guy. They were even planning a second date.

This raised brows for many TikTok users as she had previously said she blocked him. Dafna also shared that she is an unpaid intern who is "broke" and in debt. But she added, "When I go out on a date or to a restaurant with a friend, I'm not going to b--ch about money." She says that she just wants to enjoy herself.

In another follow-up video, she informed users that this guy isn't on social media as she called out other men who allegedly claimed they were him on the platform. But by this point in time, it seemed that users were quickly losing interest in her story, anyway.