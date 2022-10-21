Central Park “Karen” Yells at Singer for Ruining His Daily Walk, Gets Torched Online
If you invited someone into your home or onto your property and they started behaving in a way you didn't approve of, you'd have every right to demand they leave the premises. How you go about ensuring they leave is where things tend to get tricky. But, for the most part, since it's your property, you can demand someone leave if they're acting out of pocket.
This isn't the case when you're out in public, however. Unless someone is harassing you or physically bothering you, you can't go around policing people's behavior or telling them to stop whatever they're doing. And, in public — generally speaking —people can snap photos and record videos of you if they like.
If you're in a public place and someone decides to sing every song from Beauty and the Beast while wearing neon red tights and a giant sunflower hat, you can be annoyed and tell them how much of a dingus they look like, and even record them to ridicule them on the internet, but you can't force them to stop, no matter how overrated you think the musical stylings of the Disney musical are.
But some people believe they're entitled to forcing others to behave the way they want, even in public spaces. This man, for example, went out for his daily stroll through New York's Central Park and verbally castigated a singer because he didn't like their crooning.
The clip was uploaded by Redditor @King_Louis_9inch to the popular social media site's Public Freakout sub, and throngs of other users were shocked at the man's behavior.
In the video, we see the man, who is walking a golden retriever, yelling at a musician playing their guitar on a pathway in the park. He starts yelling, not only a the busker, but also at other folks who were presumably watching the performance.
He asks one person who tries to interject if they're a "tourist" while grilling the singer if they're performing in an area that's "designated" for singing.
"Why are you yelling? Your yelling is louder than her singing," one of the onlookers tells the angry man.
He repeatedly asks, "Are you a tourist? Are you a tourist?" before telling others, "She's not supposed to be here." He asks more people if they're tourists, who reply, "What does it matter?"
The man walking his dog argues back, "No, I live here. What does it matter? Because you're tourists, you're here for five minutes, we live here."
He then urges the onlookers to "go about their business and mind their own damn business" while doubling down and saying the singer is "not supposed to be here."
The man is told multiple times to just "walk away" as he says the park they're in is "private" and that singers aren't allowed to be in the area.
In 2011, BBC reported that there are areas of New York's Central Park where buskers are prohibited from playing, but it's unclear whether the specific location the man was referring to is one of these busker-free zones.
more clearly delineated rules and regulations for performances in the park. Un-amplified music, such as straight acoustic performances, don't require a permit and can generally be performed anywhere provided they don't block pathways and entrances/exits and as long as the performers aren't using park equipment like tables and benches.
The singer in this particular video is using a microphone and portable amp, which would qualify it as an amplified performance and would require a paid permit. If she does have a permit, she still needs to abide by the FAQ sheet published by New York City, which tells performers the times during which they're allowed to perform, along with other stipulations.
Do you believe that the "Karen" in question has a point? Or should he just accept the fact that he doesn't own the park and go on his merry (or miserable) way?