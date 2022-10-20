Server Destroys Customer's Glasses Out of Rage After They Didn't Pay Their Tab
Is it me or are there a lot of videos of servers complaining about rude customers on TikTok? For example, in this video, a server shares anecdotes about some nightmare customers, such as the non-tippers, and the folks who have the audacity to overstay their welcome way past closing.
Rude, right?
Well, I have a message for these disrespectful diners. *Grabs megaphone* Don't go out to eat! Defrost a TV dinner and watch your shows and stay home and stop ruining other people's shifts.
I feel empathy for those in the food service industry. Because not only do they have to remember a bajillion things at once, but they also have to balance plates like they're some sort of circus performer, and constantly be surrounded by yummy foods that they're not allowed to eat. And on top of this, they also have to deal with difficult customers who quite honestly just suck for no good reason at all? Gross.
In the TikTok below, a customer does the unthinkable: dines and dashes. Here's how the server handled the situation. And quite honestly I don't blame her. You show 'em, sis!
Server stomps on customer's glasses in TikTok.
“To the girls who ran out and didn’t pay their tab, you left your glasses b---h," said TikTok creator @jurassicah. She then pans her camera to the ground and has a giant stomp fest on the eyewear.
"Hope those were $125 dollars," she wrote in the caption.
While I normally wouldn't condone damaging someone else's belongings, I did find that video particularly satisfying. And I'm not only the person who did.
Other viewers showed their support in the comment section. And some even had some jokes.
"I guess she didn't.... see ... that one coming," teased one person. Another quipped "Daphne when Velma owes her money," poking fun at Velma's inability to not lose her glasses constantly.
But of course, some commenters thought @jurassicah could have handled the situation better. Luckily, @jurassicah posted a follow-up video and explained that the video of her stomping on the glasses was a bit dated.
"I do not work at that establishment anymore nor would I ever post that kind of a video while working somewhere," she said.
Furthermore, she claimed the glasses were not actually prescription glasses and were "fashion plastic trend frames."
As for why she broke the glasses, @jurassicah explained that she was so upset because the tab they didn't pay had to come out of her paycheck.
"I'm literally a minimum wage worker trying to make my rent," she says as she begs viewers to think of servers before they dine and dash.
Users argued that it's illegal for employers to take money from servers to make up for losses. However, under federal wage-and-hour law, a restaurant can require an employee to pay the loss from an unpaid bill if it does not cause their wages to dip below the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour for non-exempt employees.
Some states like New York and California have gone against federal law and prohibited employers from deducting from employees’ paychecks for cash shortages or other business losses. However @jurassicah, unfortunately, didn't live in an eligible state.
Given all that information, do you think she was right to break the customer's glasses? I'm leaning towards yes and support this power move.