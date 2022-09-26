Restaurant Server Calls Out the Worst Types of Customers in Heated TikTok

The customer is not always right. Sometimes they are just flat-out wrong, disrespectful, and inconsiderate towards the folks who are serving them. And we must normalize calling them out.

One restaurant worker named Jacey (@jaceycamryn) just gave us a recap of her last shift (which she wasn't even scheduled for and was asked to pick up last minute) via TikTok and reminded us how frustrating a customer-facing service job can be.

Prepare to be disappointed by humanity.