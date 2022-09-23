TikTok Suggests That Schools in Texas Are Charging Students to Use the Bathroom
“Are we running a school or a f--king business?" questions TikTok user @its.rigby.bitch as she reads the Student Fee Policy aloud for a school district in Texas.
While paying fees as a student is a norm, the items students appear to be getting charged for are not normal (think: having a desk and using the bathroom). Don't believe me? See for yourself.
TikToker claims Alief Independent School District imposed a "Student Fee Act."
In a TikTok video, user @its.rigby.bitch read the rules aloud of the alleged Student Fee Act, and we're going broke just looking at it. In the upper right-hand corner of the notice, it reads Alief Independent School District. The creator notes she's from Texas, and a quick google search shows that Alief is an independent school district based in southwest Houston.
However, she nor the paper seem to specify if this act is for one school in particular or the entire district.
The seven rules listed in the act all list charges that students have to pay for certain privileges during the school day. "Students will be charged $1.00 every time they need to use the hall pass, regardless of the reason," the first rule says, insinuating that trips to the bathroom or nurse's office will not be free.
The second rule notes that "there will be a $1.00 fee for irresponsibility" if students do not bring something to take notes in (a notebook or Chromebook) during class.
But rule number three is where things really get expensive. The rule imposes a $10.00 fee just "for the use of their desk." This yearly fee, which must be paid immediately, covers incidents like removing gum or handwriting from the desk.
Not to mention, students will also have to pay a $2.00 fee to use the pencil sharpener, as well as $2.00 each time they do not bring a writing utensil to school. “I’m just buying the pencil from you at that point," @its.rigby.bitch says as she reacts to the rule.
Furthermore, there will also be a $1.00 fee charged if a student loses an assignment. Tardiness will also come with a $1.00 fine.
In the comment section, users were in disbelief: "Legally we have to go to school and they're going to not only make you pay for lunch but to do basic assignments, too?!" read one comment.
Another user said they would try and swerve the $10.00 desk fee by just doing their work on the floor. Others argued that they would just go to a different school.
Is the Alief Independent School District "Student Fee Act" real?
Two days after sharing the video, @its.rigby.bitch wrote an update in the comment. "So apparently this was a part of an assignment, but either way, with the way this recession is going, I wouldn’t be surprised," she said.
She further explained that the assignment was to teach students "about the British tax back in the day," however, she did not reveal where she got this information from.
While I guess that offers some a sigh of relief, it is a little odd that the worksheet would print the school district's name on it. The worksheet was also addressed to both parents and students and asked for their signatures. It begs the question: Is this real, and could this act possibly go into effect in the future?