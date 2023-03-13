Anti-Gay Karen Calls Same-Sex Couple "Evil" in Viral Video at Starbucks

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault. “Why are Karens always in coffee shops?” wrote one user in the comments of a now-viral TikTok. Well, if we had to guess, it’s probably because they need their energy to wreak havoc and spread hate.

An anti-gay woman, who we will refer to as Karen, recently caused a scene at a Miami Starbucks and a video of the interaction is now racking up views on the short-form video platform.

Besides voicing her discomfort regarding a same-sex couple at the coffee shop, Karen also made a backless, hurtful claim about the LGBTQ community that should never be joked about.

Starbucks Karen makes rude, anti-gay comments after encountering a lesbian couple.

Creator Kass (@sass.curry) took to TikTok to share a video of a recent encounter with an LGBT rights opponent at Starbucks. In the video, we can't see Kass since she is behind the camera, but we can hear her voice. She is accompanied by her girlfriend, who is also heard in the video.

The first voices we hear are Kass and her girlfriend speaking to Karen, asking “What is wrong with you?” and “That is not OK.” The Karen in question is an older woman dressed in a light green dress paired with neon green shoes.

It's unknown what exactly she said to the ladies, but we can only believe it was something anti-gay and uncalled for.

“Is lesbianism OK?" Karen asked. "Yes" responded Kass and her girlfriend in unison. But Karen didn't like that answer. "No, it isn’t. Because you touch children, you rape children," she said.

Kass and her girlfriend immediately denied the horrible accusation. Karen continued to call them "evil."

When Karen realized she was being filmed by Kass, she exclaimed: “That is against the law sweetheart." She also said, "Do you know who I work for? Do you know who I am?"

She never revealed her identity as the manager walked over to her. He then signaled for Karen to follow him and she did while asking him for his name as if she was going to report him. The baristas at the counter apologized to Kass and her girlfriend.

The comment section had a lot to say about Karen and none of it was kind. One user said she looked like the receptionist from Monsters Inc.

And a handful of users commented on the fact that she appeared to be sweating from some pretty odd places.

