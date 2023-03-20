Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Source: Getty Images Fans Are Worried After Shaq Posted a Photo of Himself in a Hospital Bed By Joseph Allen Mar. 20 2023, Published 9:53 a.m. ET

Following a legendary career in the NBA, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal has continued to extend his legacy as a broadcaster (and source for the occasional meme).

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, Shaq's fans were concerned by a photo he posted on Twitter that appeared to show the former athlete in a hospital bed. Is Shaq dealing with health issues? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

How is Shaquille O'Neal's health?

"I’m always watching @TurnerSportsEJ and @Candace_Parker, miss y’all," Shaq tweeted on March 19, 2023, over a photo of him asleep in a hospital bed with a cap over his head. Shaq didn't offer any details about his reasons for being in the hospital in the post. Many fans what to know what's wrong with him. Fortunately, fans can take some comfort in the fact that Shaq himself doesn't seem all that concerned about his hospital visit.

Why is Shaq in the hospital?

While Shaq hasn't provided any explanation for his latest hospital visit, several users in the replies to the tweet noted that Shaq was getting a hip replacement. If that's the case, the surgery will correct a longstanding issue and his hospital stay isn't related to any sort of health emergency. It certainly takes time to recover from hip replacement, but it looks like fans shouldn't be worried about Shaq.

Article continues below advertisement

In the replies under Shaq's post, many users wished him a speedy recovery. "Sending you good thoughts and positive waves. I want to see your next post from you outside, with your family and friends. God Bless Big Guy!" one person wrote. "Prayers for a speedy recovery, big fellow!" another person added.

Article continues below advertisement

Shaq has been open about his health recently.

Although his latest hospital stay is likely focused on his hip, Shaq opened up in 2022 about how he had struggled with his weight following his NBA career, and ultimately lost 40 lbs. “When you get hit with that three-letter word that starts with D and ends with E, it changes things,” Shaq told GQ, explaining that he'd recently gone to the doctor for the first time in the decade since he retired from the NBA in 2011.

Get well soon big fella!! Prayers going up now — Greg Warmoth (@gwarmothwftv) March 19, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

That doctor's visit became something of a wake-up call, and Shaq has committed to a diet and exercise routine since then. In speaking with GQ, Shaq said that his real issue is with maintaining his diet when he isn't at home. He explained that "the problem is when I'm on the road and I can't get to [my specific diet routine]." He added: "I'm a creature of habit: I love sandwiches; I love wraps; I love burgers. With the full discipline to where I'm not doing that, I'm gonna have the body of a 19-year-old."