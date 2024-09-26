Home > Television > Chicago Fire Chief Boden Was Replaced on 'Chicago Fire,' but His Story Isn't Over Yet Fans will be happy to know that Chief Boden is still in the city and could make an appearance at some point in Season 13. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 26 2024, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: NBC

There's a new chief in town in Season 13 of Chicago Fire, and already, fans are grasping for answers as to what happened to Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), the now-former chief of Firehouse 51. The new season opens with Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) taking over the role, though he's making it clear to his team, "I'm not Chief Boden, I'm not trying to be, and there's going to be some new rules around the firehouse."

With Chief Boden remaining the longstanding chief for Firehouse 51 up until the Season 12 finale, when he stepped down from his post, fans are left wondering: where is Chief Boden, and will they see him return? Thankfully, Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman addressed these concerns in a recent interview to put fans' minds at ease.

Where is Chief Boden in 'Chicago Fire'?

Source: NBC

Fans will be happy to know that Chief Boden is still in the city and could make an appearance at some point in Season 13. "He's present," said Newman. The showrunner also shared that Boden is working as the CFD Deputy Commissioner and is still a very big part of the show. "We talked a lot this season about the theme of shadows. And Boden's shadow is very much over the firehouse."

Source: NBC

She mentioned that even though Pascal is now heading Firehouse 51, "he's got big shoes to fill, and he knows it. But [Boden's] not far away... He's shaped who these people are in so many ways, so you feel it in that way."

As far as making an appearance, Newman says that because Boden is the deputy commissioner, "he's part of the CFD, and he will definitely make an appearance at some point with our gang." How exciting!

Chief Boden initially wanted Herrmann to be his replacement.

Source: NBC

Chief Boden tapped Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to serve as his replacement, but obviously, things didn't pan out that way. Still, the possibility is there. When asked how Pascal taking on the role of firehouse chief will impact his relationship with Herrmann and whether it will cause tension, Newman divulged, "There will definitely be some issues between them and then some surprising turns in that relationship, too" considering "they can't both sit in that chair. It's not big enough."

The showrunner explained that in order to become chief, "there are tests you need to take." While Herrmann is well aware of that and is still working "towards trying to pass those tests and get that title," there's still a roadblock standing in the way of him taking on the role — Chief Pascal. Obviously, becoming chief isn't entirely off the table for Herrmann, though the fact that Pascal has already secured the role does pose quite the challenge.