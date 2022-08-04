Chrissy Metz Opens up About Her Next Chapter After "Grieving" the End of 'This Is Us' (EXCLUSIVE)

Though Chrissy is used to making fans cry for her character's storylines on This Is Us, the actress is now sharing her own story with the world, through music.

"I've always wanted to tell stories and feel less alone through telling stories. And with music, that's something that was always just so healing and cathartic for me, it got me through some really hard times," she tells us.

Chrissy claims that music has helped her through difficult times in her life, like her parent's divorce.