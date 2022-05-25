Grab the Tissues and Take a Deep Breath — Here's the 'This Is Us' Series Finale Explained
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 6 finale of This Is Us.
Season 6 of This Is Us offers a resolution to the main storylines, refusing to steer away from heavier topics. With a penultimate episode celebrating Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) life and death, the last-ever episode of the hit family drama was bound to tug at viewers' heartstrings. What happened? Here's the This Is Us series finale ending explained.
'This Is Us' ending explained: Here's what went down in the series finale of 'This Is Us.'
The episode begins with a sweet scene exploring a standard Saturday at the Pearson family home — which doubles as a portrayal of the simple yet heartwarming memories Rebecca was so worried about losing. The boys reach a rite of passage, learning how to shave. Elsewhere, the trusty game of Pin the Tail on the Donkey gets whipped out for another round, with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca, and the kids engaging in some light-hearted fun.
A flashback captures how Jack and Rebecca first stumbled upon the game — with Rebecca urging Jack to acknowledge the signs the universe sends his way.
Soon, viewers are taken to Rebecca's funeral. Randall (Sterling K. Brown) faces the impossible task of writing a funeral speech.
Kate (Chrissy Metz) turns to her ex, Toby (Chris Sullivan), for comfort in a scene proving that relationships don't have to go sour after divorce. Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Nicky briefly bond over the tragedy. Elsewhere, Deja (Lyric Ross) tells Randall that she will name her baby boy William — reminding Randall to appreciate the miracle of life.
After the funeral, the Big Three gather to chat about the future. Kate pledges to follow in her mom's footsteps and live fearlessly. She shares details about her plan to open several music schools for kids who lost their sight or are visually impaired. Kevin decides to focus on the non-profit while also promising to spend more time off work.
Randall says he wants to rise to the top as a politician, and he has already booked an appearance at the Iowa State Fair. As he says, he is still waiting for Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) blessing — but once he receives her approval, he will be ready to go.
Rebecca and Jack finally reunite one last time.
In one scene, Rebecca and Jack exchange a few words. Jack tells Rebecca that he missed her scar and reminds her of the wise comment she shared with him when they picked up the Pin the Tail on the Donkey game all those years ago.
They tell each other that they love each other one last time. Rebecca squeezes Jack's hand — in reality: Randall's hand — before she dies. A juxtaposition of the family mourning together and the kids playing on that blissful Saturday follows.
In one of the last scenes, Randall looks at his dad — casting a glance like a young man who understands the importance of savoring the simple moments life throws his way.