Grab the Tissues and Take a Deep Breath — Here's the 'This Is Us' Series Finale Explained

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 6 finale of This Is Us.

Season 6 of This Is Us offers a resolution to the main storylines, refusing to steer away from heavier topics. With a penultimate episode celebrating Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) life and death, the last-ever episode of the hit family drama was bound to tug at viewers' heartstrings. What happened? Here's the This Is Us series finale ending explained.