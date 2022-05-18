Who Is Marcus Brooks on 'This Is Us'? What's His Connection With the Pearsons?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 17 of This Is Us.

Season 2, Episode 13 of This Is Us, the penultimate episode of Dan Fogelman's beloved family drama, celebrates the circle of life by showing the stories of the tragic death of Rebecca, the Pearson family matriarch, and a rare scientific breakthrough achieved by Dr. Marcus Brooks, the Alzheimer's disease researcher who was a boy in the same hospital as Jack Pearson the night he died.