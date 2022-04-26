In May 2022, the six-season saga that is This Is Us will come to a close. Over the years, we’ve watched as the Big 3 experienced their terrible twos, went through being teens, and later, left the nest. Years later, Randall, Kate, and Kevin Pearson are all grown up with kids of their own.

And it appears that there’s a new Big 3 — one that includes Kevin’s own twins. But who plays Franny and Nicky Pearson on This Is Us? And who does Kevin end up with in the end? Read on to find out.