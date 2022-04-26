Who Play Kevin's Twins Franny and Nicky Pearson on 'This Is Us'?By Pretty Honore
Apr. 25 2022, Published 11:20 p.m. ET
In May 2022, the six-season saga that is This Is Us will come to a close. Over the years, we’ve watched as the Big 3 experienced their terrible twos, went through being teens, and later, left the nest. Years later, Randall, Kate, and Kevin Pearson are all grown up with kids of their own.
And it appears that there’s a new Big 3 — one that includes Kevin’s own twins. But who plays Franny and Nicky Pearson on This Is Us? And who does Kevin end up with in the end? Read on to find out.
Who are the new Big 3 on ‘This Is Us’?
We met Randall’s daughters — Tess, Annie, and Deja — in Season 1 of This Is Us. But it wasn’t until later that a new generation of Pearsons made their debut on the series. Kate and Toby welcomed baby Jack (Johnny Kincaid) in Season 3.
But Kevin didn’t take his first step into parenthood until recently, when he welcomed twins with his ex-beau, Madison. Coincidentally (although nothing is by coincidence in This Is Us), Kate and Toby’s adopted daughter, Hailey Rose, was born the same day. Thus, the new Big 3 was born.
A flash-forward to Kate's wedding in Season 6 gives viewers a glimpse into the Pearson family’s future. But who plays Nicky and Franny? Here’s what we know.
Meet Callie Carlin Ogden and Kellan Tetlow — the actors who star as Franny and Nicky Pearson on 'This Is Us.'
Although the twins bare a strong resemblance, the actors who play Franny and Nicky on This Is Us aren’t twins at all. In fact, the two aren’t even related. In the past, we’ve gotten a glimpse at Kevin’s kids as teenagers. 16-year-old Preston Oliver stars as Nicky, while Franny is portrayed by Jasper McPherson, whose age is unknown.
But in the April 26 episode of This Is Us, tiny actors Callie Carlin Ogden and Kellan Tetlow appear as younger versions of Franny and Nick, and the resemblance is uncanny. The episode confirms that Kevin and the mother of his kids aren't getting back together. So, who does Kevin end up with?
Who does Kevin end up with on ‘This Is Us’?
Although the finale is on the horizon, there are plenty of questions that still need answers — including who Kevin ends up with. Recently, viewers were introduced to Katie Lowes’ character, a wedding singer named Arielle, who could certainly be a viable contender.
Now, we’re just hoping the latter half of Season 6 will give us some closure. Justin Hartley previously spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the series finale, and according to him, not everyone will be thrilled with the way his story ends.
Justin teased, "Every single person is not going to be like, 'That's what I wanted.' Some people will want something different. I mean, because it could be that he just ends up with no one…”
Find out what happens on new episodes of This Is Us, airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.