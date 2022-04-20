The episode kicks off with a scene illustrating Kate's well-balanced dynamic with Philip, who comes to her rescue and successfully calms her down when she gets too stressed out about Rebecca's performance. In the episode, Rebecca's struggles with Alzheimer's reach a new stage, triggering worries about whether she would be able to play music. However, Rebecca knocks the "Forever Now" song out of the park.

Meanwhile, a mystery is brewing. An earlier flash-forward to the wedding showed hints that a mystery woman had been inside Kevin's room with him, leaving behind a few personal items — including a wrap. Arielle appears in one of the later scenes as one of the women suspected of leaving her wrap in Kevin's room, thus intertwining her with the mess of Kevin's love life.