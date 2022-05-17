"To Build a Home" Song Lyrics Pull at Our Heartstrings in 'This Is Us'By Stephanie Harper
May. 17 2022, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for This Is Us Season 6.
If you’re in the mood to shed a few tears, then you should probably watch a show like This Is Us. The drama has been going on for six successful seasons so far, starting back in 2016.
It’s about a group of adults who are living very different lives, but they come together to experience the joys of camaraderie, family, and friendship. One of the songs from the Season 6 soundtrack is called “To Build a Home," and the lyrics from this song definitely hit hard. Here’s what fans should know.
Here’s what viewers should know about “To Build a Home" from 'This Is Us' Season 6.
The lyrics of “To Build a Home," from a group called The Cinematic Orchestra, are super thought-provoking and sad. It’s all about how it feels to build a home from the ground up for your family ... until they all leave you. The lyrics say, “There is a house built out of stone. Wooden floors, walls, and window sills. Tables and chairs, worn by all of the dust. This is a place where I don't feel alone. This is a place where I feel at home.”
If the intro isn’t already getting you in your feelings, the next few lines probably will. The song continues, “Cause I built a home for you, for me. Until it disappeared from me, from you. And now, it's time to leave and turn to dust.”
Describing the idea of two people (and the home they once lived) in turning to dust is about as heart wrenching as a song can get.
The lyrics press on about the pain that comes with aging and the desire to keep holding on.
They say, “Out in the garden where we planted the seeds, there is a tree as old as me. Branches were sewn by the color of green. Ground had arose and passed its knees. By the cracks of the skin, I climbed to the top. I climbed the tree to see the world. When the gusts came around to blow me down. I held on as tightly as you held onto me. I held on as tightly as you held onto me.”
The closing lines of the song provide some repetition about the home he built disappearing and turning to dust. It’s pretty easy to understand why this song is considered such a tearjerker.
What scene was “To Build a Home" used in 'This Is Us'?
“To Build a Home" was used at the end of Season 4, Episode 14. The show's creators turned the episode's final moments into a montage of Miguel's life from 2029 to 2034.
The flash forward scene provides an inside look into the three Pearson kids stepping up to take care of their elderly mother. Their decision to stay in Pennsylvania to be close to her is one of the sweetest and most sentimental directions the show's creators could’ve gone in.
Season 6, Episode 18 of This Is Us premieres on May 24, 2022 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.