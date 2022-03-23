Toby's Weight Loss Journey Began a Few Seasons Ago on 'This Is Us'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 9 of This Is Us.

Season 6, Episode 9 of This Is Us highlights present-day Kate's (Chrissy Metz) longing for the version of Toby (Chris Sullivan) she first fell in love with. In Season 6, Episode 9 of This Is Us, Kate embarks on a trip to Toby's current home of San Fransisco — where she promptly realizes just how much he has changed.