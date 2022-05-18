Ahead of the 'This Is Us' Series Finale, Here Are 10 Memes to Soothe Your Soul

Ahead of the 'This Is Us' Series Finale, Here Are 10 Memes to Soothe Your SoulBy Allison DeGrushe
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't all caught up on This Is Us.
On May 24, 2022, This Is Us will officially close its last chapter, and we're not prepared. After six seasons full of the most brilliant writing and incredible performances (shout-out to Mandy Moore), we don't want to say goodbye to the hit NBC drama.
Our time with the Pearson clan is rapidly dwindling down, and we can't help but feel melancholic — this fictional family has such a massive place in our hearts, so never seeing them on our TV screens again makes us quite sad.
But, enough of that; we're here to honor the show's legacy, and what better way to do that than through memes. Here are 10 of our favorites!
The writers always know how to tie everything together — genius!
Clearly, the Season 4 premiere of This Is Us was titled "Strangers" for a reason.
Throughout most of the episode, viewers followed the life of a young blind musician; as a result, fans were baffled at who the heck this man was until the end confirmed he's Kate and Toby's son, Jack. Talk about iconic storytelling!
It's safe to say we were all screaming and crying at this scene.
Although we consider ourselves to be some of the biggest animal lovers in the entire world, once Jack went back into the house to save the dog, we knew things weren't looking too good for him. Ugh, we're tearing up just writing this!
Literally every 'This Is Us' fan since Sept. 20, 2016.
This one tweet sums up the entire viewing experience of This Is Us. We know every single episode will shatter our hearts into millions of pieces, but we don't care because it's just that good of a show.
We're a simple fanbase: We see William, and we immediately start crying.
Anytime William comes back, we can't help but let the tears stream down our faces; however, we really let them flow once we learned he would be the one to guide Rebecca into the afterlife. Yet again, we're crying just writing this!
Who knew a show could up its emotional level with every episode?!
Week after week, This Is Us finds new ways to break our hearts. While there are several big moments that call for tearful reactions, there are small ones too that we can't help but get emotional over (yes, we're referencing hot dogs and tomato soup).
"I think I've seen this film before, and I didn't like the ending."
Chris Sullivan — the actor who plays Toby — truly understands us because why the heck did the show's penultimate episode force the viewers to relive the tragic death of Jack?! It's just cruel, and the show will be hearing from our therapists.
Since 2018, the word "Crockpot" has become a trigger for us.
Jack Pearson didn't serve our country and survive a hostile household only to die at the hands of a freaking Crockpot.
Jack Pearson is the reason why we have such high standards.
Jack Pearson: making all husbands and fathers look bad every Tuesday night since 2016. OK, but in all honesty, Jack really is the ideal partner, and we hope to find someone half as good as him someday.
This was, without a doubt, the most brutal fight in 'This Is Us' history.
We don't even want to relive this fight because it was ugly. Not only did Randall tell Kevin that their father died ashamed of him, but Kevin said the worst thing that ever happened to him was the day Rebecca and Jack brought Randall home ... ouch.
Our tear ducts exploded after this emotional 'This Is Us' reunion.
Though we could barely see through our tears, we managed to catch the beautiful reunion between Jack and Rebecca in the afterlife. Of course, we started crying harder and even gave ourselves a migraine — love that!
The series finale of This Is Us premieres on May 24, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.