Dêja Isn't Very Happy About Her New Bundle of Joy on 'This Is Us'By Pretty Honore
Jan. 4 2022, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Blood doesn’t make you family — love does. And this is especially true for the Pearsons, who we’ve grown to know and love over the years. On Jan. 4, Season 6 of This Is Us kicks off with the Big Three’s 41st birthday celebration, and boy does time fly.
It seems like only yesterday when Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson) welcomed Déja (Lyric Ross) into their home. Now that Déja and her sisters are all grown up, producers have hinted at what the future holds for Randall’s daughters.
Earlier episodes revealed that Tess (Iantha Richardson) grows up to be a social worker, and in Season 5, we finally meet the adult versions of Déja (La Trice Harper) and Annie (Iyana Halley). In a flash-forward, Déja tells her sister that she’s expecting. But who is the father of Déja’s baby on This Is Us? Here’s what we know.
Who is the father of Déja’s baby on ‘This Is Us’?
A time jump reveals that Déja pursues a career in medicine and practices as an intern in the labor and delivery unit. As Déja is clearly unamused by her instructor, a colleague asks, "You're not even going to pretend to be interested?"
To which Déja replies, "It's babies. It's not that complicated."
We now know that Déja’s indifference is, in fact, complicated. When Annie arrives at the hospital to pick up Déja from work, she offers her a gift for the baby. Although she notes, "I know it's early, and I know you're not telling anyone.”
At this time, it’s unclear who the father of Déja’s baby is or why she’s opting to keep it a secret. But there’s no doubt that she isn’t very happy about her bundle of joy. Along with her own mommy issues, Déja is not wearing a wedding ring, both of which could be the source of her anxiety.
While Deja and Malik (Asante Blackk) are the epitomai of puppy love, at the end of Season 5, viewers learn that Malik has been accepted to Harvard, which is several miles away. Malik’s move could mean the end of his relationship with Déja. So, will Déja and Malik end up together?
Do Déja and Malik end up together on 'This Is Us'?
Bait and switch is the name of the game for This Is Us producers, and we hate to love it. The moment we think we’ve gotten the Pearsons all figured out, we’re hit with yet another curveball. And there’s no indication that Déja and Malik’s story will be any different.
Ahead of the Season 5 finale, co-executive producer Julia Brownell told Glamour, “This is a show with a lot of storybook love in it. I think she’s experiencing that right now with Malik, but we’re also aware that some people end up with their first love, and sometimes they don’t.”
“It’s certainly been something we’ve explored with Kevin. There will be new developments in Déja and Malik’s relationship by the end of the season,” the This Is Us writer hinted.
You can see Déja and Malik’s (maybe) love story unfold on new episodes of This Is Us on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.