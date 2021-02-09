Deja's Mom Is Still Part of Her Life on 'This Is Us' — but Where Is She?

Although there have been some revelations about the future on This Is Us, there are still some aspects that are unclear. Like where Annie is and what happens to Deja, for example. There's still time for the show to explore where everyone else in the Pearson family ends up, but Deja's future is still a mystery.

Luckily, there's time to figure out what happens to her in the future. There's no reason to think she doesn't make it to one of the flash-forwards or that her future isn't as bright as Tess's has been made out to be so far. But there's still miles to go for Deja.

Watch This Is Us on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.