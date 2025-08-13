What Happened to Sophie in the Season Finale of ‘The Hunting Wives'? Inside the Details of the Netflix Hit Premiering in July 2025, ‘The Hunting Wives’ centers on Massachusetts transplant Sophie O’Neil, portrayed by Brittany Snow, as she moves to Texas. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 13 2025, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Despite its myriad of programming, Netflix always manages to release a series that has audiences completely hooked. The streamer’s latest obsession is the Texas-set sexy (and deadly) drama series The Hunting Wives, and after just eight episodes, the sudsy show ended on the jaw-dropping cliffhanger involving main character Sophie O’Neil — but what exactly went down with her in the season finale? Here’s a refresher.

Premiering in July 2025, The Hunting Wives centers on Massachusetts transplant Sophie O’Neil, portrayed by Brittany Snow, as she moves to Texas and integrates into the lives of a group of wealthy housewives with a host of secrets, led by ringleader Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman).

What happened to Sophie in ‘The Hunting Wives'?

All season long, the mystery of who killed teenager Abby is the central storyline, as every one of the wives is seen as a potential suspect. However, in the middle of the finale episode, the killer is revealed to be Margo — but that isn’t the only murder to occur.

In the final moments of the season one finale, Sophie, while driving drunk, hits and kills Margo’s brother Kyle, making the murder her second by vehicular homicide. It was revealed earlier in the season that she killed a pedestrian while driving under the influence.

Brittany previously shared what drew her to the role of Sophie, which is unlike anything she’s ever done.

In a July interview with Glamour, Brittany opened up about how The Hunting Wives has shown audiences a different side of her. “There’s so many facets to the women that I like to play, and that you can be sweet and curious, and still be a badass and also really intelligent,” she said.

“I think that those dualities exist within me, and I hope they exist within my characters,” Brittany added. “I’m just excited for people to take that journey with me,” she adds. “Just because you’re blond and you have blue eyes doesn’t mean you’re dumb.” Speaking about her early career being dominated by roles in popular 2000s teen movies, Britany told the outlet she’s grateful to still be working and taking on new roles.

“I am just really, really grateful that people still care,” she shared. “I mean, it’s been a really long time that I’ve been around, starting as a kid. I’m just always amazed that people remember — and I mean this genuinely — John Tucker Must Die and things like that. It’s nice because I’ve been growing up with everyone in a way, and these roles reflect that we’re all growing up and we all like different things.”

Season 2 of 'The Hunting Wives' hasn’t been announced, but things are looking positive.

Although Netflix has yet to announce an official renewal for the series for a second season, the odds are likely that it will return. It has been in the top 10 since its release, occupying the No. 1 and No. 2 spots consistently.

